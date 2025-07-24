US probes Harvard over visiting scholar program compliance

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has launched an investigation into Harvard University’s visiting scholar program, scrutinising whether the institution complies with federal regulations. The probe is part of the Trump administration’s broader crackdown on elite universities accused of liberal bias and alleged failures in safeguarding national interests.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the investigation will assess if Harvard’s Exchange Visitor Program aligns with US foreign policy and national security objectives. “The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students,“ Rubio said.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised Harvard and other top universities, accusing some of antisemitism and threatening federal funding cuts. The administration has already frozen over US$2 billion in grants to Harvard and attempted to block international students from enrolling by removing the university from an electronic immigration registry.

Harvard has resisted these measures, filing lawsuits against the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies. The university argues the administration’s actions are unlawful and unconstitutional, particularly concerning visa denials for international students.

The investigation follows allegations that Harvard failed to protect Jewish students amid protests against Israel’s war in Gaza. The administration insists its measures are legally justified, while Harvard maintains its commitment to academic freedom and compliance with federal laws.

A Harvard spokesperson did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment on the State Department’s latest move. -AFP