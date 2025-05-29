US signals it may use administrative process against Harvard

THE Trump administration signaled on Thursday it might back off plans to immediately revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll foreign students because of several concerns, including its alleged failure to police antisemitism on campus, and would instead employ a lengthier administrative process.

According to a court filing, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security sent Harvard a notice of intent on Wednesday to withdraw the university’s certification under the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program. Harvard has 30 days to respond.

The notice came ahead of a scheduled court hearing on whether to extend a temporary ban on the revocation announced by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration last week.