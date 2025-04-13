MOSCOW: A teenager in the United Stated is suspected of murdering his parents with the purpose of preparing an assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti, citing the ABC channel.

A Wisconsin teenager allegedly killed his parents to gain the financial means and autonomy needed to assassinate Trump and overthrow the US government, the channel said.

According to its information, 17-year-old Nikita Casap was arrested in March and charged with two counts of murder, concealing bodies, and other charges.

Investigators believe that Casap may also have been involved in plotting against Trump and using weapons of mass destruction.

As stated in the report, Nazi-related materials were found on the teenager’s phone, as well as documents in which he allegedly calls for an assassination attempt on Trump.

Law enforcement officials believe that the teenager may have had accomplices.