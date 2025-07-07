US to announce major trade updates in next 48 hours

WASHINGTON: The United States is set to unveil several trade-related announcements within the next 48 hours, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Bessent highlighted a surge in new proposals and negotiations, signaling potential shifts in trade policy.

“We’ve had a lot of people change their tune in terms of negotiations. So my mailbox was full last night with a lot of new offers, a lot of new proposals,“ Bessent said.

He described the coming days as busy, indicating significant activity in trade discussions.

The announcement comes amid ongoing global economic adjustments and trade realignments.

While specifics were not disclosed, the remarks suggest potential updates on tariffs, partnerships, or regulatory changes.

Observers are closely watching for impacts on key industries and international relations. - Reuters