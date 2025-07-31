US to deny visas to Palestinian officials over ICC actions

WASHINGTON: The United States announced it will deny visas to Palestinian Authority officials, accusing the governing body of attempting to “internationalise” its conflict with Israel.

The State Department stated the Palestinian Authority is pursuing actions through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ) while continuing to “support terrorism.”

The visa restrictions target unspecified members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Palestinian Authority officials.

The move comes as more countries consider recognising Palestinian statehood, with Canada and France planning to do so during the upcoming UN General Assembly in September.

The Palestinian Authority governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, home to three million Palestinians and around 500,000 Israelis in settlements deemed illegal under international law.

Meanwhile, Hamas controls Gaza, where Israel has conducted a prolonged military campaign since the group’s October 2023 attack.

The US is also increasing pressure on the ICC, which recently issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. – AFP