Venice protests target Jeff Bezos wedding with “Eat the rich” chants

VENICE: At least 500 protesters flooded Venice’s streets on Saturday, voicing opposition to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ high-profile wedding to journalist Lauren Sanchez. The event, marked by luxury and celebrity attendance, has sparked criticism in the historic city, where locals accuse the billionaire of exploiting Venice for personal extravagance.

Chants of “Bezos, out of the lagoon” echoed as demonstrators marched through the city centre. Signs reading “Eat the rich” and “Rejected” were held high, with some protesters accusing Venice’s mayor of corruption. The peaceful rally, organised by the “No place for Bezos” group, highlighted concerns over the couple’s environmental and economic impact on the city.

“We are here against what Bezos represents, his model, the Amazon model, based on exploiting people and land,“ said Alice Bazzoli, a 24-year-old activist with the group. Protesters later unfurled a large banner and lit flares above the Rialto Bridge, a symbolic gesture against wealth disparity.

Matteo Battistuta, a 20-year-old student, emphasised that Venice is “fighting back” against being treated as a tourist playground. “We believe Venice can still be a place worth living in,“ he added.

Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, married on San Giorgio Maggiore island, with festivities including yacht parties and a grand ball. The guest list featured Ivanka Trump, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Bill Gates, further fueling local discontent.