Vietnam abolishes death penalty for 8 crimes in revised Penal Code

HANOI: Vietnam’s National Assembly on Wednesday passed a revised Penal Code, abolishing the death penalty for eight crimes, including embezzlement, reported Xinhua quoting a Vietnam News Agency report.

The revision law also allows life-term sentences for embezzlement or bribery, which may be reduced only if offenders return at least three-fourths of the assets and actively assist authorities or make major contributions, according to the report.

Under the revised law, the death penalty will be eliminated for other seven crimes, including subversion, sabotage of infrastructure, counterfeit drug trafficking, illegal drug transport, war aggression, espionage, and bribery, the report added.

Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh said the amended law will help strengthen cooperative relations based on mutual trust, while reflecting the responsibility and capacity of state management and judicial agencies in the current context.

The amended law will take effect from July 1, 2025.