Voting begins in Tunisian presidential election

TUNIS: The polling centres for the Tunisian presidential elections opened on Sunday in 24 provinces of Tunisia, Tunisia’s Independent High Authority for Elections said, as reported by Xinhua.

Voting started at 8.00 am local time (0700 GMT) and will close at 6.00 pm local time (1700 GMT) in 5,013 voting centres and 9,669 polling stations across the country.

A total of 9,753,217 people are eligible to elect a new president between three candidates: incumbent President Kais Saied, who is running for a second five-year term; Zouhair Maghzaoui, secretary-general of the People’s Movement party; and Ayachi Zammel, secretary-general of the Azimoun Movement, who remains in detention for alleged election-related irregularities.

The final results of the presidential election will be announced by Nov 9 at the latest.

Tunisia holds presidential elections every five years.

- Bernama, Xinhua