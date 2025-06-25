Chelsea defeats Esperance 3-0 to reach Club World Cup last 16

CHELSEA cruised past Tunisian champions Esperance with a 3-0 victory, securing their place in the last 16 of the Club World Cup. The match, played in sweltering conditions at Lincoln Financial Field, saw Liam Delap net his first goal for the Blues alongside strikes from Tosin Adarabioyo and Tyrique George.

Chelsea needed only a draw to progress but dominated the game, with two goals coming in first-half stoppage time. Adarabioyo opened the scoring with a header from an Enzo Fernandez free-kick, followed by Delap’s composed finish just minutes later. George sealed the win in added time with a shot that Esperance goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said should have saved.

The victory marked a strong response after Chelsea’s 3-1 loss to Flamengo last Friday, ensuring second place in Group D behind the Brazilian side. Esperance, meanwhile, were eliminated from the tournament.

Manager Enzo Maresca made eight changes to the starting lineup, giving opportunities to fringe players like 19-year-old Josh Acheampong, who impressed at right-back. Fernandez, one of the few retained starters, played a key role in both first-half goals.

Chelsea will now face Benfica in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday. The Portuguese side topped Group C after defeating Bayern Munich, setting up a rematch of the 2013 Europa League final, which Chelsea won. The winner will advance to face either Palmeiras or Botafogo in the quarter-finals.

Despite the heat, Chelsea controlled the game, though Esperance had a brief reprieve when a VAR review overturned a late penalty decision. Substitute Andrey Santos, making his Chelsea debut, saw his shot brush a defender’s arm, but the referee reversed the initial call.

With temperatures nearing 30°C (86°F), both teams struggled with the conditions, but Chelsea’s depth proved decisive. The Blues will now shift focus to Benfica, aiming to continue their Club World Cup journey.