White House takes Russian naval provocations in Danish straits seriously

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Friday it took reports of Russian naval provocations very seriously, after Denmark’s intelligence service earlier said Russian warships were taking repeated action in its straits connecting the Baltic Sea to the North Sea.

“It’s something the administration takes very seriously, and we are constantly monitoring it. The National Security Council here at the White House is in constant correspondence with our NATO allies, and the president speaks to many of them as well,“ White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a briefing. - Reuters