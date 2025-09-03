Xi Jinping declares China unstoppable at World War II parade

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping declared China “unstoppable” while flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a major military parade in the Chinese capital.

The three leaders stood together on a red carpet by Tiananmen Square during an event marking 80 years since the end of World War II, presenting a united front against Western powers.

Xi warned the world faced a choice between peace and war while showcasing China’s latest military hardware including the DF-5C intercontinental ballistic missile with a 20,000 kilometre range.

The 90-minute parade featured massive displays of military vehicles, supersonic missiles, underwater drones, and precision flypasts by scores of warplanes and helicopters.

US President Donald Trump responded acidly on social media, accusing the three leaders of conspiring against the United States during the heavily choreographed event.

The parade culminated a week of diplomatic activity where Xi hosted Eurasian leaders for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit promoting non-Western collaboration.

During the summit, Xi criticised “bullying behaviour” by certain countries while Putin defended Russia’s Ukraine offensive and blamed the West for triggering the conflict.

Kim Jong Un’s appearance marked only his second reported trip abroad in six years and his first time appearing publicly with both Xi and Putin simultaneously.

The North Korean leader was accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae and sister Kim Yo Jong, with Putin later thanking Kim for North Korean soldiers aiding Russia’s war effort.

Security across Beijing was extremely tight with road closures, military personnel stationed throughout the city, and miles of barriers lining the capital’s boulevards.

Analysts noted the event demonstrated China’s convening power and political influence in bringing together these three leaders who are often at odds with Western nations.

The parade showcased China’s growing military capabilities while reinforcing the strategic partnership between three nations increasingly isolated from Western diplomatic circles. – AFP