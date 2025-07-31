Zelensky calls for regime change in Russia at Helsinki conference

HELSINKI: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for international efforts to push for “regime change” in Russia during a virtual address at a Helsinki conference.

He warned that without such action, Moscow would continue destabilising neighbouring countries even after the war in Ukraine ends.

The conference marked 50 years since the signing of the Helsinki Final Act, a Cold War-era agreement aimed at improving relations between rival blocs.

Zelensky stressed that Russia must be compelled to end its war in Ukraine.

“I believe Russia can be pushed to stop this war. It started it, and it can be made to end it,“ he said.

He also urged stronger economic measures against Moscow, including the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

“We need to fully block Russia’s war machine ... put every frozen Russian asset, including the stolen wealth of corruption, to work defending against Russian aggression,“ Zelensky stated.

Russia, though still listed as an OSCE member, has suspended participation in the organisation’s parliamentary assembly, calling it discriminatory.

The Helsinki Final Act’s principles, including border inviolability, have been severely tested since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Finland, hosting the event, closed its border with Russia last year after accusing Moscow of orchestrating a migrant influx.

The Kremlin denies the allegations. – AFP