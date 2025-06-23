Zelensky lands in UK, to meet King Charles, Starmer

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky landed in London on Monday and will meet with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer among other officials, a senior Ukrainian source told AFP.

The Ukrainian leader, who is seeking to shore up support for his country after more than three years of Russia’s invasion, is also expected at a NATO summit in The Hague later this week.

Zelensky’s spokesman told reporters the main purpose of the trip was to “deepen defence cooperation.”

“The president of Ukraine will meet with King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the speakers of both houses of Parliament, Lindsay Hoyle and Lord John McFall,“ the spokesman added.

“The president will talk with Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training in the United Kingdom and representatives of think tanks,“ the spokesman added.

The United Kingdom has been one of Ukraine’s more staunch supporters since Russia invaded in early 2022, levelling rounds of sanctions against Moscow and supplying multiple packages of military aid.