1 killed, 2 injured in UK Manchester stabbing

LONDON: One woman was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Manchester, the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday night, local police said on Monday, reported Xinhua.

Greater Manchester Police said they received a report about the stabbing around 11.20 pm (2230 GMT) at a property on Barnard Road in the Gorton area near Longsight after receiving numerous calls from the neighbourhood.

The police later found that three people, a 17-year-old girl, a 43-year-old woman, and a 64-year-old man, were suffering serious stab wounds.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while the two others remain in hospital for treatment. Their injuries were believed to be life-threatening, the police said in a statement.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident, while further investigation is underway, it added. - Bernama, Xinhua