13 killed in fresh violence in Manipur state in India

NEW DELHI: At least 13 people were killed in India’s northeastern Manipur state after a gunfight as the remote region remains caught in ethnic violence.

The firefight was between two militant groups at Leithu village in the Tengnoupal district near the border with Myanmar on Monday afternoon.

“A group of militants on their way to Myanmar were ambushed by another group of insurgents dominant in the area,“ the PTI news agency quoted an unnamed official as saying.

The identities of the dead were not clear.

Manipur witnessed widespread violence between the majority Meitei and Kuki-Zo minority tribal communities in May.

Sporadic violence has continued in the state since then despite heavy deployment of security forces in the region.

The Kuki-Zo community recently held street protests to demand a separate administration for the areas dominated by its members. - Bernama