2 dead in chopper crash in southwestern Japan

TOKYO: Two people were confirmed dead Sunday in a helicopter crash in Japan’s southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, reported Xinhua, citing local media.

The local fire department received a report at around 4.15 pm local time that a helicopter had crashed in a field near a river in the city of Yanagawa and smoke was rising, public broadcaster NHK reported.

There were two people on board of the helicopter, and both were confirmed dead at the scene, according to the fire department.

There have been no reports of injuries other than those aboard the helicopter, NHK said. - Bernama, Xinhua