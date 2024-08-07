2 killed, 19 injured in Detroit shooting

SAN FRANCISCO: An early Sunday mass shooting in Detroit left two dead and 19 wounded, according to preliminary reports from the Michigan State Police.

The state police, which is assisting the Detroit Police Department in the investigation, said in a tweet on Sunday that no one has been taken into custody regarding the incident, reported Xinhua.

The victims have been taken to St. John Hospital, local media reported.

Detroit reported another shooting on June 1, when four people were shot at a block party attended by more than 100 people. - Bernama, Xinhua