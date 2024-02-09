27 dead as heavy rains cause havoc in Southern India

NEW DELHI: Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in the southern Indian states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leaving at least 27 people dead and causing damage to roads, rail tracks and power lines.

The death toll from the torrential rains since Sunday in Andhra Pradesh rose to 15 on Monday after six people drowned in floodwaters.

Nearly half of Vijayawada city suffered waterlogging, local media reported.

Schools were shut in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad as the city braced for more rains.

About a dozen people were reported dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana.

A man and his daughter travelling to Hyderabad airport in a car were swept away into an overflowing stream on Sunday.

About 100 train services were cancelled in the southern states due to damaged railway tracks and flooding.

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a national calamity in his state.

More than 17,000 people were evacuated from flooded areas and 110,000 hectares of farming land was damaged in Andhra Pradesh, according to the reports.