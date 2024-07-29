PETALING JAYA: Twenty-eight dogs that were discovered locked up in a house in Bangkok for food without days survived by eating the left leg of the deceased owner, Attapol Charoenpithak.

According to The Straits Times, the owner, 62, had died of comorbidities with the police discovering his remains on July 27 inside his bedroom on the second floor of the house in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district.

The man’s neighbour had alerted the police to check on the house after noticing that Attapol’s car was parked in front of his house for a week.

The neighbour explained that Attapol would usually drive his car to a local market every day.

And despite his efforts to ring Attapol’s house bell, there was no response.

However the house lights were on.

When police went inside with officials from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, they discovered the house littered with garbage and dog poop.

Twenty-eight chihuahua and shih tzu dogs was also uncovered, with two being very week from malnutrition.

Back in 2017, Attapol was spotted driving his pickup with his many dogs inside cages at the back of the vehicle, prompting the foundation to monitor him, quoted Supawadee Srithassanakarn, an official of the foundation.

Then in 2021, a veterinarian who cared for Attapol’s dogs alerted the foundation that the dogs where dying on a weekly basis.

In 2021, Attapol has 46 dogs, and the foundation sterilised 20 of them, which led to Attapol being upset and filing a complaint with the police, accusing the foundation of trespassing.

He eventually agreed to hand over all the dogs to the foundation after his death.

The foundation is now looking for adopters for the rescued dogs. Interested individuals can contact The Voice Foundation.