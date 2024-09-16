3 killed in S. Korea’s fishing boat capsizing

SEOUL: A fishing boat capsizing accident off South Korea’s western coast left three sailors dead, even after all the sailors on board were rescued, reported Xinhua quoting a Yonhap news agency report Monday, citing the coast guard.

The 35-tonne fishing vessel overturned off the western port city of Gunsan at about 7:36 am local time (2236 GMT Sunday).

All the eight sailors aboard the ill-fated vessel were rescued, but three of them, including a captain, died after being transported in cardiac arrest to hospitals.

The remaining five sailors, including three Vietnamese and two Indonesians, had no significant health problems.

The coast guard dispatched helicopters and patrol ships to the scene for rescue operations.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol urgently ordered the oceans and fisheries minister and the coast guard chief to rescue them by mobilising all available personnel and equipment after receiving a report on the accident, according to the presidential office.

- Bernama, Xinhua