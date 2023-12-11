53 additional aid trucks cross into Gaza: Palestinian Red Crescent

ANKARA: The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Saturday that an additional 53 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

The humanitarian group said the trucks are carrying vital supplies, including medicine and medical supplies, food items, water and relief supplies, reported Anadolu Agency.

It added that the items contribute to meeting the urgent needs of the affected residents in Gaza.

Since the start of the entry of aid trucks into Gaza on Oct 21, a total of 904 aid trucks have been allowed to enter. But the number is far from addressing the needs of those affected by the Israeli onslaught on the enclave.

The Israeli army still bars the entry of fuel into Gaza.

Under the Israeli 16-year blockade on Gaza, 500 trucks of goods, including 45 fuel trucks, used to enter Gaza daily, but that all stopped since the outbreak of the fighting in Gaza on Oct 7. It has left Gaza with a severe shortage of all basic commodities, including fuel that is badly needed for hospitals.-Bernama