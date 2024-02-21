700,000 Palestinians in Gaza face starvation

TUNIS: Famine is deepening in the Gaza Strip, and more than 700,000 Palestinians in the central and northern Gaza Strip face death by starvation, the Palestinian enclave’s government media office said on Tuesday, reported Sputnik.

The office said on Telegram that “the famine in areas of the Gaza Strip, where 2.4 million people live, is worsening day after day”.

“The issue is particularly acute in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates, which portends the occurrence of a global humanitarian catastrophe that could result in the death of a large number of people –700,000 Palestinian citizens who still live in the said two areas,“ the office said.

The office, on behalf of the Palestinian enclave’s authorities, also demanded that Israel and the international community “lift the siege of the Gaza Strip” and allow “the arrival of 10,000 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid over the next two days, before a humanitarian catastrophe occurs”, the message said. - Bernama, Sputnik