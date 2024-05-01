92 dead, 242 missing in Japan quakes over fears of escalating damage

TOKYO: The death toll has risen to 92, with the number of people unaccounted for exceeding 200 in Ishikawa four days after a series of earthquakes struck the central Japanese prefecture and its vicinity, raising concerns of escalating damage, reported Xinhua.

As of 9 am local time on Friday, a total of 242 people were reported missing in Ishikawa, national news agency Kyodo reported.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, the most-hit coastal city of Wajima still faces over 40 cases of people buried and trapped under the ruble. The Japan’s Self-Defence Forces have expanded their efforts with 4,600 personnel involved, collaborating with the police and Fire Department.

An area of about 48,000 square metres, equivalent to the size of 4.5 football fields, was destroyed after a massive fire broke out in the centre of Wajima during the temblors, Kyodo reported, citing the latest estimates from the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan.

The delivery of essential supplies remains a challenge, with over 10 locations experiencing road closures due to landslides. Meanwhile, over 700 people are stranded in isolated communities across the prefecture.

The region’s infrastructure has suffered severe setbacks, with around 30,000 households facing power outage and 80,000 households in 13 cities and towns experiencing water supply disruptions.

While some 33,000 people are staying in 370 evacuation centres in Ishikawa, issues related to sanitation, including access to toilets, have emerged as pressing concerns, local media reports showed.

A series of strong earthquakes, with a major one at 7.6 magnitude, struck at a shallow depth in the Noto region of Ishikawa on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Centred around 30 km east-northeast of Wajima, the devastating quake registered a maximum intensity of seven, which would make it impossible for people to stand. - Bernama, Xinhua