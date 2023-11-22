Africa CDC calls for efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance

ADDIS ABABA: The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has called for concerted efforts to tackle the threat of antimicrobial resistance in Africa, reported Xinhua.

The call came as the Africa CDC, a specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), joins global partners to mark the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2023, which runs from Nov 18 to 24 in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, the Africa CDC said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Africa CDC, antimicrobial resistance jeopardises the effectiveness of essential medicines, impacting the treatment of infections in both humans and animals.

“In Africa, where antimicrobial resistance has been identified as a more significant challenge than HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, the urgency to address this issue is paramount,“ it said.

On the theme of “Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together”, the event advocates for collaboration across sectors to preserve the efficacy of these critical medicines.

As part of the week-long activities, the Africa CDC, in collaboration with partners, reiterated its commitment to championing increased resources dedicated to tackling antimicrobial resistance on the continent.

The healthcare agency underscored the importance of global solidarity and collective efforts to curb the spread of drug-resistant infections.

It further called on AU members and regional economic communities to develop policies and national programmes to improve surveillance, delay emergence, limit transmission and mitigate harm from antimicrobial-resistant organisms. - Bernama, Xinhua