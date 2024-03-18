Aid arrives in Gaza’s northern city of Jabalia for first time in months

GAZA: Gaza’s northern city of Jabalia received its first aid delivery in approximately four months. Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted sources as saying Monday.

The Israeli army permitted nine trucks loaded with humanitarian aid to enter the northern Gaza Strip, encompassing Jabalia, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya.

The aid, comprising flour, rice, canned food and sugar reached the Jabalia refugee camp under the supervision of the Gaza government’s security services and in collaboration with Palestinian tribe

The consignment was deposited in warehouses managed by the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 27 individuals in Gaza have succumbed to malnutrition and dehydration due to the Israeli blockade.

Over 31,600 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have lost their lives in the enclave, with nearly 73,700 others sustaining injuries amid extensive destruction and shortages of essential items since Israel’s military offensive on Gaza on Oct 7.

As a result of the Israeli conflict, 85 per cent of Gaza’s population has been displaced internally, grappling with a severe shortage of food, clean water, and medicine. Additionally, 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has suffered damage or destruction, as per the UN. - Bernama, Anadolu