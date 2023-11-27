Anwar arrives in Sadao, Thailand for one-day working visit

SADAO: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex here today for a one-day working visit to discuss matters related to Malaysia-Thailand bilateral cooperation.

Anwar was welcomed by his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

The prime minister was accompanied by Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin; and Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

During the visit, Anwar will hold a four-eyed meeting with Srettha and attend a bilateral meeting between Malaysia and Thailand.

Both leaders will then visit the meeting point of the road alignment project connecting the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) checkpoint in Malaysia and Sadao CIQ, a project being implemented by both countries.

Anwar and Srettha are also scheduled to visit the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS in Kedah, Malaysia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Southeast Asian Division, in a statement, informed that the visit follows the agreements reached during Srettha’s visit to Malaysia on Oct 11 and 12.

It said the two complexes were important border checkpoints for the two countries and among the main exit and entry points for bilateral trade and tourism.

Last year, total bilateral trade through the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS and Sadao CIQ amounted to RM33.67 billion, while 212,691 Thai tourists came to Malaysia through the border from January to June 2023.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the visit demonstrated the commitment of Malaysia and Thailand to further strengthen ties between the two neighbouring countries, especially in joint development matters at the border.–Bernama