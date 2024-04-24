Apple scales back Vision Pro headset production amid lacklustre demand

APPLE has reduced orders for the new Vision Pro headset prior to its international launch, in anticipation of lower-than-expected demand.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company is already slashing its shipment forecast for 2024 and has since re-evaluating plans for future models, as reported by The Verge.

While the Vision Pro has impressed early adopters with its technical capabilities, it has not been enough to retain all customers beyond the return period.

The $3,500 (RM16,716) price tag for the device seems to have deterred potential buyers more than anticipated with Apple now anticipates selling only 400,000 to 450,000 units in 2024, a number below the initial estimate of 700,000 to 800,000.

Apple’s performance with the Vision Pro could have broader implications for the industry as a pioneer in the new product markets but Kuo suggested that the lower-than-expected demand may hinder the adoption of certain VR and AR-specific components, such as Micro OLED displays, for mass production in other devices.

With this unexpected downturn, Apple is revising its headset roadmap, potentially delaying the release of a more affordable mixed reality headset beyond 2025, if it proceeds at all.

READ MORE: Apple close to finalizing deal with FIFA over TV rights for new tournament, NYT reports