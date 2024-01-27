Apple to allow third-party app stores in Europe for first time

ISTANBUL: United States-based global tech major Apple has announced that it will allow third-party app stores in Europe for the first time in the company’s history, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The move will open up the firm’s iPhone and iPad App Store in Europe to competitors -- a major shift away from the company’s long policy of controlling application distribution on its devices.

“For developers, the changes include new options for app distribution and payment processing.

“For users, the changes include new controls and disclosures, and expanded protections to reduce privacy and security risks the DMA creates,“ Apple said Thursday in a statement.

The decision follows the implementation of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act in November 2022.

This act aims to promote fair competition in Europe, preventing big companies from misusing market influence and facilitating the entry of new firms into the digital industry.

Apple said changes also include more than 600 new application programming interfaces, expanded app analytics, functionality for alternative browser engines, and options for processing app payments and distributing iOS apps.

The changes, however, also create potential risks for users about options for processing payments and downloading apps on iOS that could lead to malware, fraud and scams, illicit and harmful content, and other privacy and security threats, Apple warned.

It said the new capabilities will become available to users in the 27 EU countries beginning in March this year.-Bernama