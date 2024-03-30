Arab, Islamic Nations applaud ICJ order for Israel to unblock aid to Gaza

ISTANBUL: Arab and Muslim countries and organisations have welcomed a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that orders Israel to permit the entry of humanitarian aid into the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Saudi Arabia described the new directive from the top United Nations (UN) court on Thursday as “welcome,“ with its Foreign Ministry issuing a statement reaffirming Riyadh’s “support for all efforts to augment the provision of urgent humanitarian aid to mitigate the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

The kingdom further reiterated its call for “the international community to take additional steps to halt Israeli breaches of international law and to implement the Security Council resolution that demands a ceasefire.”

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry also praised the ICJ’s order, underlining in a statement “the significance of the entire international community applying pressure on the Israeli occupation forces to ensure compliance with the Court’s demands and UN resolutions, and to facilitate the swift entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry also urged the international community to “act immediately to cease the conflict in the Gaza Strip and Israeli contraventions of humanitarian law, and to enact Security Council Resolution 2728.”

A statement from the Muslim World League lauded the ICJ’s decision, highlighting “the necessity for measures to alleviate the plight of civilians in Gaza suffering from the catastrophe.”

The League further underscored “the imperative of exerting every effort to enforce international and humanitarian laws, adhere to legitimate international resolutions, and conclude this devastating conflict, which has resulted in widespread killings and destruction.”

Israel has launched a military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack on 7 October, resulting in the deaths of over 32,600 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, in Gaza.

Furthermore, more than 75,000 individuals have been injured amidst extensive destruction and shortages of essential supplies.

In a ruling on Thursday, the ICJ urged Israel to act “without delay” to guarantee “the unimpeded provision” of basic services and humanitarian aid, including food, water, fuel, and medical supplies.

The world court observed that “Palestinians in Gaza are not merely at risk of famine ... but are now facing its onset.” -Anadolu