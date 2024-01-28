Armed attack on church in Istanbul leaves one person dead - Turkish Interior Ministry

MOSCOW: An armed attack has occurred at a Catholic church in Istanbul’s north during prayers, leaving one person dead, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday, reported Sputnik.

“Today at 11:40 [08:40 GMT], as a result of an armed attack in the Catholic Church of St. Mary in Istanbul’s Sariyer district, citizen D.T. was killed,“ the minister said on X.

Two attackers wore masks and allegedly participated in the prayer, the minister said. He also said a comprehensive investigation and search were launched.

The attackers used automatic weapons, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported.

Several high-ranking Turkish officials, including ruling Justice and Development Party spokesman Omer Celik and presidential aide Akif Cagatay Kilic, have condemned the attack. Authorities “will not allow such provocations,“ Kilic said. - Bernama, Sputnik