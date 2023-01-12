Armed robbers loot US$2.2 mln from bank in India

NEW DELHI: Armed robbers took away 188 million rupees (US$2.2 million) from a bank in the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur.

The robbery took place on Thursday evening at a branch of Punjab National Bank in the Ukhrul district, 80 km from the state capital Imphal, local media reported on Friday.

The branch stocked Reserve Bank of India cash meant for distribution to banks and automated teller machines (ATMs).

The robbers overpowered security staff and locked up employees in a washroom before looting the vaults, the PTI news agency reported.

Manipur, which borders Myanmar, has been in the throes of an ethnic conflict since clashes erupted between the majority Meitei and Kuki-Zo tribal communities in May this year.

The state also faces an insurgency problem.

One rebel group known as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) on Wednesday agreed to end its insurgency in a landmark “peace agreement” with the federal Indian government and Manipur administration.–Bernama