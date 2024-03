MOSCOW: As a result of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow, 152 people were injured, including five children, the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Moscow Region said on Sunday.

“As a result of the terrorist attack, 285 people (including eight children) were injured, 133 people died (including three children); 114 people, including four children, were taken to medical institutions and hospitalised,“ the ministry said, reported Sputnik. - Bernama, Sputnik