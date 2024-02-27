Aussie police probe Taylor Swift’s dad over assault claim

SYDNEY: Taylor Swift’s dad is under investigation in Australia for allegedly assaulting a paparazzo after the pop star’s “Eras Tour” concert in Sydney, reported German news agency (dpa).

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning when Scott Swift, 71, allegedly lunged at and hit a 51-year-old photographer on a ferry wharf as the two Swifts were disembarking a luxury yacht.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, neither man was injured.

Ben McDonald, chief executive of Matrix Media Group confirmed to the Australian newspaper he was the photographer involved.

“I was just out on the job chasing Taylor,“ he told the Herald. “She got off a super-yacht at Neutral Bay and walked up the wharf with an umbrella over her head and a couple of security (guards) around her. Security sort of pushed us around with the umbrellas.

“Then her dad decided to add to the mix and throw a punch in,“ he claimed.

“It was a shock... There was no need for it, the security had it under control,“ McDonald said. “I’ll leave it in the police’s hands now.”

New South Wales Police confirmed an investigation was underway.

“Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,“ a rep for the pop star told TMZ.

The show, at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, was the last stop on the record-breaking Eras Tour. -Bernama