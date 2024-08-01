Ban on display of Nazi symbols comes into force in Australia

MOSCOW: The Australian government has banned its citizens from performing Nazi salute and displaying Nazi symbols, reported Sputnik, quoting Australian Attorney General Mark Dreyfus on Monday.

In the summer of 2023, a bill to ban Nazi symbols was submitted to the Australian parliament.

“It is now unlawful to perform the Nazi salute in public or to publicly display, or trade in, Nazi hate symbols, with the Albanese Government’s landmark legislation coming into force today (Monday, 8 January). The new laws also ensure that glorifying and praising acts of terrorism are criminal offences under Commonwealth law,“ Dreyfus said in a statement.

The statement added that this was the first legislation of its kind in the country’s history.–Bernama-Sputnik