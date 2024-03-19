Bangkok’s AI forecasts downpours 3 hours early

BANGKOK: The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has collaborated with Weathernews Inc. of Japan to introduce the AI Nowcast system. This system allows BMA to accurately forecast rainfall in the Bangkok region three hours in advance.

Bangkok’s Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said BMA has been cooperating with global weather intelligence leader Weathernews Inc. on AI and supercomputer technology since 2023.

“Flooding is a major problem in Bangkok. If the area that will experience heavy rain can be predicted in advance, we will be able to prepare for it better.

“By utilising AI Nowcast system, Bangkok can analyse weather data and enhance the performance of its existing radar stations at Nong Khaem and Nong Chok.

“This allows for more accurate rain predictions three hours in advance. Bangkok can provide warnings and prepare tools and equipment to better cope with heavy rain and flooding, which represents good progress for the city,” he said in a statement.

The Department of Drainage and Sewerage plans to disseminate the content provided by Weathernews Inc. on Facebook and various websites.

This initiative aims to issue early warnings to manage heavy rain situations effectively. Additionally, by collaborating with the BMA Drainage Bureau, they seek to enhance operational efficiency and work towards common objectives.

