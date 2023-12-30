Biden bypasses congress again to send more arms to Israel

WASHINGTON: The United States President Joe Biden bypassed Congress for a second time this month to approve another emergency arms sale for Israel amid its ongoing war in the besieged Gaza Strip, his administration announced Friday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified Congress that an emergency exists, requiring him to circumvent the traditional congressional notification period for foreign military sales in order to approve the immediate sale of an estimated US$147.5 million worth of M107 155mm artillery shells and related equipment.

That includes fuzes, primers, and charges, reported Anadolu Agency.

The State Department said the notification, which included Blinken’s “detailed justification” was delivered Friday.

The artillery shells will be transferred from existing US stocks.

Over 21,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct 7, with nearly 56,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel’s decision to sharply curtail the flow of humanitarian aid has further compounded a dire humanitarian catastrophe with roughly 2 million people internally displaced, and many reliant on aid deliveries for daily necessities such as food, water and medicine. - Bernama, Anadolu