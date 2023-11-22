Biden welcomes prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas

ANKARA: US President Joe Biden (pix) on early Wednesday welcomed a prisoner swap deal reached between Israel and Hamas.

Biden emphasised the priority of ensuring the safety of Americans held hostage worldwide, reported Anadolu Agency citing a statement from the White House.

He highlighted the collaborative efforts with regional partners and thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt for their crucial leadership in reaching the agreement.

Biden stressed the importance of the full implementation of all aspects of the deal. Under the Qatar-mediated agreement, Israel agreed to release 50 Israelis held by Hamas in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails.

The deal also includes a four-day pause in fighting and the entry of 300 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including fuel, into the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian death toll from these attacks has risen to 14,128, with over 5,840 children and 3,920 women among the victims, according to the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave. -Bernama