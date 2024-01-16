Boat with more than 100 on board capsises in central Nigeria: Official

ABUJA: A boat carrying at least 100 passengers capsized Monday in Nigeria’s north-central Niger state, a local official said Tuesday.

An emergency operation has been launched, Abdullahi Baba-Arah, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, told Xinhua via telephone on Tuesday morning.

“No record of dead victims or survivors has been obtained so far” after the incident, which occurred in the Borgu area on Monday, he said.

The search and rescue operation was undertaken by local divers, rescue agency workers, and local government officials, he said.

The boat, also carrying grains and other valuable goods, was heading to a local market in the northwestern state of Kebbi when it capsized, Baba-Arah said.

Boat accidents in the West African country are frequently reported due to overloading, bad weather and faulty operations.

In September 2023, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered a “thorough and comprehensive” investigation into the recurring tragedy of fatal boat incidents across the country. -Bernama