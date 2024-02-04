JAKARTA: A Bruneian infrastructure company, Brunergy Utama, has made headlines with a proposal for a groundbreaking transportation project: a high-speed railway system traversing the entire island of Borneo.

According to a report from Nikkei Asia, the ambitious plan, dubbed the “Trans-Borneo Railways,“ would stretch an impressive 1,620 kilometers from Borneo’s western coast to its easternmost reaches. The railway would connect Brunei with its neighboring Southeast Asian nations, Malaysia and Indonesia, including the latter’s future capital city.

Borneo, known for its abundant natural resources, oil and coal reserves, and vast palm plantations, could be transformed by this high-speed rail network. The project has the potential to significantly improve connectivity and trade across the island.

Brunergy Utama has outlined the project in two phases:

Phase One: This initial stage focuses on connecting western and northern Borneo. It will run from Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan in Indonesia, all the way to Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Sabah in Malaysia. Key stops include Kuching, the capital of Sarawak (Malaysia), and Brunei’s Tutong district.

Phase Two: The second phase expands southward, connecting Tutong with Indonesia’s North and East Kalimantan provinces. This leg includes major cities like Samarinda and Balikpapan, culminating at Nusantara, Indonesia’s planned future capital city. Notably, Indonesia aims to begin construction on this new capital this year.

Network Details

The proposal envisions a network of four main hub terminals and a total of 24 stations scattered throughout Borneo. Bullet trains are expected to reach speeds of up to 350 kilometers per hour, significantly reducing travel times.

While a cost estimate of $70 billion has been reported, it’s important to note that this is just a proposal, and the final figure could vary.

While the Trans-Borneo Railway proposal has garnered some positive attention, reactions from government officials vary:

Sabah: Sabah’s Chief Minister, Hajiji Noor, expressed enthusiasm, believing the project could act as an economic catalyst for Borneo. He envisions benefits in trade, border industry growth, tourism, and regional connectivity.

Malaysia: Last November, Malaysian Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi acknowledged receiving a preliminary proposal and confirmed the allocation of funds for a feasibility study on routes within Sabah and Sarawak.

Sarawak: However, Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg clarified that the Brunei company hasn’t officially approached his state government regarding the project’s initiation.

Indonesia: Indonesian officials remain cautious. A local government official in North Kalimantan confirmed discussions with Brunei, but Indonesia hasn’t made any commitments. Similarly, Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry spokesperson, Adita Irawati, stated there’s been “no follow up” on the matter.

Brunei: Brunei’s own Transport and Information Communications Minister, Shamhary Mustapha, revealed no official government discussions have taken place concerning the proposal.

This mixed bag of responses highlights the need for further discussions and official agreements before the project becomes a reality.

