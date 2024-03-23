Casualties feared as unidentified gunmen open fire at concert hall in Russia’s Moscow

MOSCOW: Several casualties have been feared as unidentified gunmen opened fire at a concert hall in Russia’s Moscow region, a territory adjacent to the capital Moscow.

The incident took place at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, the administrative centre of the Moscow region, when the music band Picnic was giving a concert, Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted preliminary information.

Later, an explosion was also reported.

The Moscow special forces, police, as well as firefighters, moved to the scene of the incident.

People are being evacuated from the building.

The musicians were not injured during the shooting, law enforcement agencies said.

Andrey Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, announced establishing a task force to address the situation. - ANADOLU