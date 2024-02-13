ChatGPT 5.0 will be smarter – OpenAI co-founder

DUBAI: ChatGPT, the world-renowned AI model is poised for a significant upgrade in artificial intelligence (AI), as announced by OpenAI co-founder and chief executive officer Sam Antman.

Unveiling insights into the forthcoming ChatGPT 5.0 at the World Government Summit (WGS 2024) held here on Tuesday, Antman hinted at a groundbreaking leap in intelligence promising a transformative shift in the landscape of AI.

“I was sort of laughing a little bit because this is going to sound like an annoying answer. But I think that is the important part that it’s going to be smarter,“ he said in a Plenary Session discussion with the United Arab Emirates Minister of AI, Omar Sultan Al Olama.

While acknowledging the multitude of advancements – ranging from improved task performance to enhanced speed and multimodal capabilities – Antman also underscored the latest version’s pivotal significance of heightened intelligence.

“There are all these other things that we can talk about. It will be better at these kinds of tasks. It will be multimodal and faster.

“And the thing that I think is most exciting is it’s not like this model is going to get a little better at this task and not better elsewhere. It’s because we’re going to make the model smarter and it’s going to be better. Everything across the board,” Antman elaborated.

ChatGPT 4.0, the current pinnacle of AI achievement, has garnered widespread acclaim for its natural language processing capabilities and contextual understanding.

However, the promise of ChatGPT 5.0 looms large, poised to redefine the very essence of artificial cognition, according to international reports.–Bernama