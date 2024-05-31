China-Malaysia community with shared future a guide to promote stable diplomatic ties - Xuexiang

BEIJING: China will use the consensus on building a China-Malaysia community as a guide to promote the stable development of China-Malaysia relations and provide an important example for building an Asian community with a shared future.

China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said the consensus was reached by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in March 2023, which charted a new blueprint for the development of bilateral relations in the new era.

“Firstly, we will continue to be trusted brothers, placing the development of China-Malaysia relations as a priority in our respective foreign policies. We will firmly support each other’s core interests and the development paths suited to our national conditions, and support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, security, and development interests.

“Secondly, we will continue to be good friends in pursuing common development, deepening high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, seizing opportunities from the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, and nurturing new productive forces.”

Xuexiang said this at the event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia here today, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Vice Premier said China will continue to release the demand from its vast market and is willing to further expand imports of quality Malaysian products while supporting Malaysia’s initiative to deepen open cooperation and jointly maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains.

“Thirdly, we will continue to be good neighbours with close ties, jointly organising a series of celebrations for China-Malaysia friendship, expanding cooperation in education, science and technology, culture, tourism, media, and religion, promoting people-to-people exchanges, encouraging our youth to engage more in exchanges and learning, and actively participating in the great cause of passing on China-Malaysia friendship from generation to generation.

“Fourthly, we will continue to be good partners in multilateral cooperation, promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said.

Xuexiang said China will also firmly support Malaysia as it assumes the ASEAN chairmanship next year and agrees with Malaysia in maintaining ASEAN’s central role in the regional framework, and in building a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and friendly Asian homeland.

“At this new historical starting point, we are full of confidence in continuing to advance China-Malaysia friendship.

“Let us take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to join hands in embarking on a new journey of building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future and jointly create a more splendid next 50 years for China-Malaysia relations!” he added.

Malaysia and China officially established bilateral relations on May 31, 1974 and Ahmad Zahid’s visit to China marks an exchange of reciprocal visits from high-level leaders of both countries in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.