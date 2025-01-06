DEPUTY Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has described national badminton men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik’s triumph at the 2025 Singapore Open as a moment that brought pride to the nation and united Malaysians in celebration and gratitude.

In a Facebook post tonight, Ahmad Zahid expressed his pride in witnessing the pair’s spirited comeback victory over South Korea’s Kim Won Ho- Seo Sung Jae in a thrilling final.

“This victory is more than just a title. It is a symbol of unwavering fighting spirit, the resilience of two young Malaysians who never gave up, and a source of pride for the nation.

“I was informed that they had also met in the quarter-finals of the India Open in January, where Aaron and Wooi Yik lost in a hard-fought match. But today, they came back to redeem that defeat and proved their mettle on the final stage,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed his admiration for the national pair, whom he described as heroes and an inspiration to Malaysians, and hoped they would continue forging ahead with courage for the nation.

Aaron-Wooi Yik continued their excellent form by bouncing back from a first-set loss to clinch the 2025 Singapore Open title, marking their third championship win of the year.

In their fourth final of the year, the former world champions and world No.3 pair defeated the fifth-seeded South Korean pair 15-21, 21-18, 21-19 in a tense 65-minute battle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Adding to the sweetness of the win, the victory also ended Malaysia’s 17-year drought in the men’s doubles category at the Singapore Open, since the last triumph by Mohd Zakry Abdul Latif- Mohd Fairuzizuan Mohd Tazari in the 2008 edition.

