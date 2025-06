CHINESE eighth seed Zheng Qinwen secured a place in the French Open quarter-finals with a hard-fought three-set victory over Russian Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday.

The reigning Olympic champion extended her winning streak at Roland Garros to 10 matches, winning 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 6-3 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Zheng will continue her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title against either world number one Aryna Sabalenka or American 16th seed Amanda Anisimova.