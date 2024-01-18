China says it’s willing to de-escalate situation between Pakistan, Iran

ISTANBUL: China on Thursday offered its role to de-escalate tensions between Pakistan and Iran, after the two neighbours launched airstrikes against “terrorists” in each other’s territory.

“Iran and Pakistan are close neighbours and friendly countries to China, holding significant influence,” Anadolu Agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning as saying.



“China is willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if it is deemed necessary,” Mao said when asked whether Beijing was involved in any de-escalation negotiations between Tehran and Islamabad.

Tehran and Islamabad are close allies of Beijing.



Earlier, Pakistan said it undertook a series of “highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes” against “terrorist hideouts” in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, killing a number of terrorists.

According to Pakistani military sources, aircraft and drones flew some 20 km inside Iran to hit the terrorist hideouts.

The move came after Iran on Tuesday launched attacks in Pakistan targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, prompting strong condemnation from Islamabad.



Pakistan also recalled its ambassador and suspended high-level visits with Tehran.–Bernama-AA