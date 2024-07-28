China tells US it denies charges on Ukraine war

VIENTIANE: China’s foreign minister told his US counterpart Saturday that Beijing denies charges that it is helping Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Wang Yi, meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the capital of Laos, also said his country would take “forceful measures” to defend Chinese interests, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China’s already strong economic, diplomatic and military ties with Russia were further strengthened after Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor Ukraine in February 2022.

Now China has sought to paint itself as a mediator in Russia’s invasion, sending envoy Li Hui to Europe on multiple rounds of shuttle diplomacy.

China says the United States and other Western countries are fueling the war by arming Ukraine.

NATO, for its part, has branded Beijing a “decisive enabler” of the war.

But Beijing has rebuffed claims it is supporting Russia’s war effort, insisting last week that its position was “open and above board.”

The United States has imposed sanctions on Chinese companies that sell Russia equipment which Washington says could help the war effort.

“The US should stop indiscriminate unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction,“ Wang told Blinken, according to the statement.

“China is opposed to being smeared and to false accusations being made against it, does not accept pressure and blackmail, and will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its major interests and legitimate rights,“ Wang added.

The two diplomats met on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

China has never condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it accuses NATO of ignoring Russia’s security concerns.

But last year China called for respect for the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine.

“China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid and we will continue to promote peace talks” between Russia and Ukraine, said Wang.

In a sign of China’s weight in trying to end the war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba this week made his first trip to China since the war started.

Early this month, President Xi Jinping called on the international community to “create conditions” for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.

China regularly calls for an end to fighting in Ukraine, a position that in effect would allow Russia to hold on to the Ukrainian territory it has seized by force.