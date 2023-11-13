China to conduct joint military exercises with 5 ASEAN countries including Malaysia

BEIJING: China announced Sunday that it will conduct joint military exercises this month with five member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) focusing on counter-terrorism and maritime security.

The “Aman Youyi 2023” exercise will take place from mid to late November off the coast of Zhanjiang in South China’s Guangdong province, Anadolu Agency quoted a statement from China’s Ministry of National Defense.

ASEAN members Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos will take part in the exercise.

The exercise aims to enhance counter-terrorism and anti-piracy capabilities in urban and maritime settings among participating countries for regional peace and stability.

The Aman Youyi exercise was initiated by China and Malaysia. Following an inaugural tabletop combat scenario exercise in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur in 2014, Malaysia hosted field exercises in 2015 and 2016.

This year, China will host the fifth edition of the exercises, and Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos will participate for the first time.-Bernama