Container ship refloated eight weeks after causing bridge collapse in Baltimore

WASHINGTON: The container ship Dali was freed Monday, nearly eight weeks after it collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, causing it to collapse, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“This morning, the cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge was officially relocated – a major step toward reopening the full channel leading to the Port of Baltimore,“ the White House said on X.

President Joe Biden will continue to lead a “whole-of-government approach” to the collapse of the bridge, it added.

The ship, carrying nearly 4,700 containers, struck the bridge in March, leaving six people dead. The collapse of the structure brought traffic to a halt at one of the busiest ports in the United States (US).

Biden had said the federal government would “move heaven and earth” to rebuild the bridge, which has been met by backlash from Republican lawmakers concerned about excessive government spending.

