Deadly floods leave 4.5 million stranded in Bangladesh

DHAKA: At least 13 people have died in extensive flooding that also stranded nearly 4.5 million people in eastern Bangladesh, the government said on Friday.

Days of heavy rains and a surge of water flowing down from upstream hilly areas caused local rivers to burst their banks, leading to widespread devastation.

Kamrul Hasan, a senior official at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said 12 out of a total of 64 administrative districts are affected by the flooding that left 13 people dead as of Friday, reported German news agency (dpa).

He said nearly 4.5 million people have been hit hard by the high waters.

“The situation is gradually improving,” Hasan said, referring to the forecast by the Dhaka met office that predicted a let up in rain.

The floodwaters have submerged homes, public and private establishments, croplands and roads across vast areas in the east of the country.

The rescue and relief operations are being conducted in many places by army troops, members of the navy and coastguard, as well as the fire service and volunteers from the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society. - Bernama, dpa