Delhi fire death toll rises to 11

NEW DELHI: The death toll in Thursday's fire accident in Delhi rose to 11, a senior official of the local fire department said Friday morning, reported Xinhua.

The identity of the dead could not be ascertained yet as the dead bodies were charred beyond recognition. “All the victims were factory workers,“ the official said.

Four people, including a Delhi policeman and two women, were injured in the accident. They were admitted to a local hospital.

The fire broke out in a paint manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh area of northwest Delhi. The factory was situated adjacent to a residential area. High flames were seen above houses located in the vicinity. It took at least four hours for fire department personnel to douse the fire.

Eyewitnesses said that huge blasts were heard as the fire engulfed nearby houses and shops. The cause of the fire was not known yet. -Bernama